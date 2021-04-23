FIRTH — Residents affected by the Lavaside Fire burning in Bingham County have been able to return home to check for damage.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said they were able to cancel the evacuation order that affected roughly 15 houses on 700 North after fire conditions improved. Sadly, one of the homes was destroyed in the fire, a second suffered significant damage and several others sustained minor damage.
No injuries have been reported.
Authorities are still asking people who don't live in the area to stay away from the fire.
As of Friday morning, the wildfire burning west of Firth was estimated to be 1,192 acres in size, up from 500 acres on Thursday. It’s burning mostly on private land.
Bureau of Land Management officials say approximately 100 firefighters from throughout southeast Idaho are working on the fire today.
“They will be reinforcing and extending containment lines while providing continued protection to structures in the fire area,” according to a post on the BLM Idaho Fire Facebook page.
The fire was 25 percent contained as of Friday morning, and BLM officials expect to have it fully contained by 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Shelley, Firth, Blackfoot, Idaho National Laboratory, Chubbuck, Central, Jefferson, Ammon, Idaho Falls and Madison fire departments have all assisted during the fire. There’s been 13 engines, one dozer, one helicopter and a handcrew on scene as well, according to the BLM Facebook post.
The wildfire was reported on private land about four miles west of Firth at about 4 p.m. Wednesday and has been spreading in thick vegetation including juniper, willow and cottonwood trees along the Snake River.
Early Wednesday evening the flames were towering higher than the trees in their path and smoke from the blaze could be seen from over 20 miles away.
Rowland said the fire was started by someone burning a ditch or weeds but the flames got out of control.
The wildfire burning near Firth, a town of about 525 people located northeast of Blackfoot, is the latest of several recent East Idaho blazes caused by controlled burns that got out of control.
BLM officials have said conditions are incredibly dry right now and winds are an ongoing concern. They are asking people to refrain from any spring burning activities.