FORT HALL — A wildfire destroyed two homes and injured a firefighter on the Fort Hall Reservation on Friday.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. in the rural Ross Fork Creek Road area east of Interstate 15 and grew to 15 acres before firefighters were able to contain the flames early Friday evening.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the wildfire destroyed two homes and damaged another. Outbuildings and vehicles were also damaged by the flames.
Several Ross Fork Creek Road residents have been evacuated because of the fire and are staying at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel free of charge until the fire is extinguished.
Authorities have not yet commented on the fire's possible cause.
Much of the Ross Fork Creek Road area lost power during the wildfire and tribal officials reported that efforts are underway to restore electricity.
One firefighter was transported from the scene via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of heat exhaustion. An update on the firefighter's condition wasn't immediately available.
No one else was injured during the fire.
Ross Fork Creek Road has been shut down because of the blaze and the public is being asked to stay away from the area until the fire is extinguished.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have activated their emergency operations center because of the wildfire, an indication of the seriousness of the situation.
The emergency operations center is coordinating the efforts of the several local fire departments currently on the scene as well as getting information about the blaze out to the public and media.
Firefighters from Fort Hall, North Bannock, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Power County, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Bureau of Land Management have responded to the fire.
