Wildfire

Firefighters battle a Monday wildfire on Chubbuck's north side.

 Miguel Dominic Photo

CHUBBUCK — Firefighters are battling a wildfire on Chubbuck's north side.

The fire ignited around 5 p.m. Monday and is burning near a home and farm buildings off of Bringhurst Street.

Chubbuck police and firefighters and Bannock County sheriff's deputies have responded to the fire.

As of 5:40 p.m. it appeared that firefighters had contained the blaze.

We have received no reports that the fire has injured any people or damaged any structures.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story. 