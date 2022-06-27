Firefighters battle a Monday wildfire on Chubbuck's north side.
CHUBBUCK — Firefighters are battling a wildfire on Chubbuck's north side.
The fire ignited around 5 p.m. Monday and is burning near a home and farm buildings off of Bringhurst Street.
Chubbuck police and firefighters and Bannock County sheriff's deputies have responded to the fire.
As of 5:40 p.m. it appeared that firefighters had contained the blaze.
We have received no reports that the fire has injured any people or damaged any structures.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.