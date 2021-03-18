POCATELLO — A wildfire burning east of Pocatello has destroyed sheds and vehicles as well as shut down a local road.
The fire ignited along the 8400 block of Pocatello Creek Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly engulfed two sheds and two cars.
The fire is not threatening any homes and has not resulted in any evacuations or injuries.
The North Bannock Fire Department responded to the blaze and soon called in reinforcements from the Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall fire departments.
Bannock County Search and Rescue also responded and shut down Pocatello Creek Road at Parks Road because of the fire.
Authorities have not yet commented on what could have caused the fire or how many acres have been scorched by the flames.
