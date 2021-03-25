The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement forecasting widespread snow and rain for much of East Idaho.
The latest storm system will bring some travel impacts to East Idaho today with snow amounts of 1 to 4 inches possible above 5,500 feet.
Expect some difficult travel on US Route 20 northeast of Rexburg to the Montana border this morning. Difficult travel will likely extend beyond that this morning so anyone traveling in the mountains allow for some extra time to reach destinations through tonight as the snow showers are expected to continue.
Lower elevations will not see as much snow but local areas may see up to an inch or so this morning. Conditions are expected to improve on Friday.