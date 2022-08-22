Why would ALL congressional republicans vote “NO” on the Inflation Reduction Act? Anybody with an IQ higher than 60 who can actually read, think and have the ability to seriously reason know the honest answers for their opposing vote. Republicans’ claiming that it would contribute to inflation is “hogwash” and is NOT one of the real reasons for their NO vote. It’s probably a “stretch”, but I assume they actually know and care a little about the fact that the planet is in desperate need of action to fight the catastrophic effects of climate change, that millions of Americans need help with ever increasing medical bills and that Medicare must be able to negotiate with drug companies to reduce the outrageous gouging of drug prices. It is also fine time that large corporations and the wealthy pay their “fair” share. WHY would every republican vote against legislation to help millions of Americans and to save the planet??? Then there is the PACT Act that Idaho Senators Risch and Crapo voted against; legislation to provide medical care and assistance for veterans suffering from the effects of being near toxic waste burn sites. What all of this says to any “true” patriotic American and intelligent person is that republicans are more than willing to sacrifice the well-being of Americans and the planet in order to stay in power and continue their support of ex-pres., #45, the biggest liar in all of history, and do just as he dictates. Their absolute silence in not condemning him for his vast amount of corruption and stirring up hate and violence, has led America to a point, where the future of our democracy has turned dark, where autocracy/authoritarianism is on our doorstep and rampant violence is becoming the NORM against those who uphold the rule of law! We all need to come together, quite the damn childish bickering, the partisan __, drop Trump like a bad habit and get this “train back on the tracks” if we want our nation to survive!