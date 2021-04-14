Some politicians have found it unhealthy to continue the lie that the last president blurts out every chance he gets, “The election was rigged, and I actually won but nobody counted the ballots in my favor.” WAH, WAH, WAH! The crying towel is soaked and useless, as he and his supporters won’t listen. He lost. No one with any sense in America, wants a dictator in charge. We already fought that war over two hundred years ago and won our preference for the RIGHT TO VOTE the people’s choice for President. The free will and correct vote of the people, children, is the current reason why some Republicans are trying to illegally hamper and limit our right for the people’s freedom to vote and actually enhances our chance of watching the “OLDE” Republican party under the political thumb screws of M. McConnell fade into obscurity while he throws tantrums about (nobody listening to him anymore). We don’t have time for sedition banter. As more Americans realize it WAS a fair and correct election, more people turn their backs on political corruption of the remaining sedition groupies of men and women that are still whining on Fox affiliates, and we must change the social channel. We need to work on rebuilding America that the last president tried to eliminate by dysfunctional and inappropriate medical Pandemic response in the beginning of the worldwide problem. Sorry to have to say this, but life goes on as “We the people” try to rebuild this country from within a vaccine onslaught, to slow down and stop the Pandemic from future spreading. America has gone so far past normal, that it’s sad to admit Americans were deceived in believing there was room for hate and fascist racism in the land of the FREE. There isn’t any reason to be goaded into another useless civil war with people dying for a lost cause of social slavery controlled by the “white right” in America. It’s time to rebuild and restructure American society with love for humanity and accept our social and cultural differences and have the world watch as Americans of all nationalities, retake control of our freedoms we’ve established with a purpose for everyone in the United States of America, not just a few. It’s time to move on, with you or without, minus all hate issues which are NOT relevant in any part of our social restructuring and that is your choice as free Americans. Be part of the help to rebuild America, or become extinct. The decision seems easy enough, ADAPT, and maybe more of us will survive this Pandemic War than are currently being killed for no reason. Civility can be relearned.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello