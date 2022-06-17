The official holiday is Juneteenth National Independence Day. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Black Independence Day.
By any name, it celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, observed annually on June 19 (or the 20th when the 19th falls on a Sunday, as it does this year).
Ending slavery in the United States took many years, with significant dates all along the way. Among contenders for “end of slavery” historic events are the following:
* April 16, 1862: The day slavery was abolished in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C.,
* Sept. 22, 1862: The day President Abraham Lincoln issued a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation Order, a military directive under Article II, section 2, of the U.S. Constitution, designed to deprive an enemy of logistic capacity and manpower in time of war (to prevent flight outside the United States, the order applied to the neighboring “Indian Territory” as well).
* Jan. 1, 1863: New Year’s Day, the day the final Emancipation Proclamation became effective after it was signed by President Lincoln who later noted, "I could not for a moment control my arm. I paused, and a superstitious feeling came over me which made me hesitate ... but my resolve returned, and I told those in attendance, ‘I never, in my life, felt more certain that I was doing right than I do in signing this paper.’”
* Jan. 31, 1865: The date the 13th Amendment passed Congress, proposing to the states that the institution of slavery be abolished.
* April 3, 1865: The day the capital of the confederacy, Richmond, Virginia, fell.
* April 9, 1865: The day Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox, Virginia.
* Dec. 6, 1865: the day the 13th Amendment was finally ratified and slavery outlawed under the U.S. Constitution.
Why mark the “end of slavery” on June 19. The Civil War and the Confederacy were, in large part, over. The Constitution was “under amendment.” What happened on June 19?
On that date more than 2,000 Federal soldiers of the 13th Army Corps arrived in Galveston, Texas, under the command of Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger. Granger’s men marched through the city reading General Order No. 3:
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. ... They will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
When the city of New Orleans fell to Union armies in 1862, slave owners in Mississippi, Louisiana and across the South fled into Texas. Leon Litwack’s book “Been in the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery” recounts how 150,000 slaves were force-marched in retreat, swelling Texas’s slave population to over a quarter million.
The operative language in General Order No. 3 was “would not be allowed to collect at military posts.” This served not-so-subtle notice to slave owners that freedom would be enforced in the vicinity of the Union barracks.
Even though prosperity and full participation in the American dream were still unrealized, former slaves in Galveston now had armed soldiers and physical might on their side. For many, this was a first in generations — going back to Africa and their village’s subjugation by Ashanti tribesmen who sold their ancestors to English and Dutch slave traders.
The “freedmen” of Galveston started celebrating June 19 the very next year, making red the official holiday color to symbolize the blood spilt delivering Lincoln’s executive order to the western and southernmost corner of the Union.
Juneteenth celebrates freedom as more than a lofty ideal in eloquent prose. The day reminds us that real freedom must be backed by action, purchased at times through blood and sacrifice.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is a member of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, humanities and workforce education.