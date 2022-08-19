Dave Finkelnburg

Infighting in Idaho’s Republican Party has some of the more moderate Republicans supporting a Democrat for Idaho attorney general. That’s Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh.

He’s a candidate political observers call a “natural.” Arkoosh likes people. He has an exceptional mind, works hard and is fun to be around. He’s also a centrist, a political independent, rather than a political partisan.

