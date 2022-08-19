Infighting in Idaho’s Republican Party has some of the more moderate Republicans supporting a Democrat for Idaho attorney general. That’s Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh.
He’s a candidate political observers call a “natural.” Arkoosh likes people. He has an exceptional mind, works hard and is fun to be around. He’s also a centrist, a political independent, rather than a political partisan.
He has also started late in a race that would be difficult at the very best. If he gets his message before enough Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans, however, he could pull off the most stunning upset Idaho politics has seen since the 1960s.
Arkoosh, a fourth-generation Idahoan (he who grew up on a family farm near Gooding) has practiced law in Idaho for 44 years. He was an independent until he registered Republican this year so he could vote for incumbent AG Lawrence Wasden.
Arkoosh doesn’t agree with Wasden on everything, but he thought Wasden ran a fair, nonpartisan office, and didn’t want to see it turned over to an ideologue with more ambition than experience. In July, Arkoosh re-registered to Democrat and was named by the Democratic Party to fill the vacancy on the ballot created when Steven Scanlin withdrew from the race.
Arkoosh introduced his five campaign co-chairs this month. Endorsing Arkoosh that day were two staunch Republicans: former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa and ex-State Treasurer Lydia Justice Edwards. Ex-Sen. Judi Danielson, who was Republican caucus chair when she was in the Idaho Senate, has also endorsed Arkoosh and is a co-chair of his campaign.
Danielson is registered unaffiliated. She didn’t leave the GOP, it walked away from her, she said.
Of the Arkoosh campaign co-chairs, only Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb and former AG Tony Parks are Democrats. Even the treasurer for the Arkoosh campaign is an ex-Republican. Former Idaho attorney general and later chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, Jim Jones, is now an independent.
Ysursa explained why, for the first time in his life, he has endorsed a Democrat running against a Republican. “The rule of law is under attack,” Ysursa argued.
Ysursa said that if Wasden had won the GOP primary, “you wouldn’t see me here … or Tom.” He added, “This is a matter of what’s best for the state.”
Like many Idaho conservatives, Ysursa sees the GOP candidate in the AG race, Raul Labrador, as a disruptor with little legal experience who hopes to use the courts to achieve an extreme Right-wing agenda. Labrador has told far-Right extremists that he’ll be their “partner” in the AG’s office.
“If you are expecting stability in laws and regulations,” Arkoosh told me by phone, “as most farmers and business owners are, you do not want a disruptor in office because you do not have any idea what he’s going to do.”
Few attorneys are as familiar with Idaho government as Arkoosh is. He has practiced law or litigated before 21 Idaho agencies and boards. Water law is one of his legal specialties. He has successfully litigated before the Snake River Basin Adjudication Court and other water rights tribunals.
He has also specialized in civil litigation, criminal and administrative law, commercial work and public affairs. Along the way he has built his own highly successful law firm.
Arkoosh has been Counsel in more than 100 federal cases, and done appellate work before the Idaho Court of Appeals, the Idaho Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is licensed to practice law in Idaho’s state and federal courts and before the U.S. Supreme Court. Early in his career Arkoosh was Gem County prosecutor.
Promising fair, experienced legal advice that will not disrupt Idaho’s strong progress is the foundation of his campaign. The challenge, Arkoosh cheerfully admits, is getting that message before the voters.
Given his fundraising so far (as of the end of July, Arkoosh had more campaign cash than his opponent), plus his persuasive message about the importance of competence and stability in Idaho’s legal arena, he appears poised to mount a serious challenge to Labrador.
Idaho’s laws and constitution make clear the AG is the chief legal officer, “for the entire state, not just for one or a few select groups,” said Arkoosh. “If people who are concerned about stable government,” rather than having an activist disruptor in the Attorney General’s office, “hear this message, I believe they’ll vote for me.”
I mentioned that many partisan Idaho Republicans may see this election as a choice between the Devil and someone who walks on water. “They may think their candidate walks on water,” chuckled Arkoosh, “but do they know where he’s going?”
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.