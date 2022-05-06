Even with the sacrifice of time from my young family and my law practice, I serve in our citizen Legislature because I believe I can and am making a difference by working hard for the people in Pocatello. I believe that respect is earned and not expected. I believe that honesty is not negotiable, and that courage today is indispensable. I believe the United States is unlike any other country on earth, the United States Constitution is the greatest and most inspired document to govern a nation and is the best guarantor of freedom in history. I make decisions by using independent observation and research to determine financial and other potential impacts; I contribute ideas through critical thinking; then I act decisively, by leading through relationships built on trust. My approach to policy decisions is to evaluate three core principles. I ask whether the policy protects Idaho families, does it promote small business, and whether government must be involved to solve the problem.
Outside of the Legislature, I own a business and estate planning law practice in Pocatello and currently serve as the vice president of the Lillian Vallely Youth Foundation, a private 501(c)(3) organization serving Native American children throughout Idaho. I am an Idaho State Business Journal Twenty Under 40 Award recipient, named as State Legislative Leaders Foundation Emerging Leader and Idaho State Young Republican Elected Official of the Year. I also serve on the State of Idaho’s inaugural Cybersecurity Task Force and have been a key figure in furthering the enhancement of cybersecurity within the state and local government systems. In June 2021, I was appointed to serve on the Workforce Development Committee of The Council of State Governments West (CSG West).
As your current Representative in seat 29A, I serve on the House Revenue and Taxation, Resources and Conservation, Transportation and Defense committees. During my term, I have nearly a perfect record for sponsoring and successfully passing important legislation. Last session I carried bills relating to cybersecurity, public records, designations of authority at the Idaho state tax commission, promoting domestication and expansion of the Idaho semiconductor industry, and protecting rights in digital assets like cryptocurrency. I am currently working with state leadership on new legislation for real and substantial tax reform, consumer privacy, and workforce development issues.
My voting record shows I recognize when legislation is simply not ready for law, regardless of how much I agree with the intent. As an attorney, I recognize legal and constitutional challenges with legislation early and I carefully consider all potential consequences. Reactive decision making only provokes or prolongs a problem and costs the state and taxpayers needless dollars. I am clear and consistent that my vote will be what is true for the long term for Idaho and not a political swing at a quick fix that we will be back debating the next session. Good legislation takes time and work.
I know there are certainly instances when taking up a cause and a fight are a necessary part of the process for change and my record of legislative success shows that I know how and when to make that decision. I am fiercely persistent and generously patient, when necessary, with the process of accomplishing in Boise the things that will improve the lives of the people in Pocatello. Right now, what Idaho needs — what America needs — are knowledgeable leaders that lean neither hard left nor hard right, but those that have the courage to stand tall and strong for only what is honest, what is correct, what is needed, and what will solve. For these reasons, I have earned respect in the statehouse and plan to keep it. This is also why I hope you will continue to choose me as your Representative in District 29, Seat A on May 17.
This column was written by Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello.