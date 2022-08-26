Trent Clark

Hoping to repeat Peter Jackson’s stunning success with “The Lord of the Rings,” Amazon Prime will soon air the “The Rings of Power” also derived from J.R.R. Tolkien. Whether Prime subscribers enjoy the series is yet to be seen, but many Tolkien fans already greet it with cynical derision.

And they have reason. To many Tolkien fans his brilliance wasn’t just a good story, but the objective truths that created it. Tolkien was a leading Inkling, the Oxford literary society dedicated to portraying Christian values in popular culture. The Amazon creators of “The Rings of Power” are about as “Christian” as you’d expect from Hollywood, and the show’s underwriters were sufficiently mercenary to announce their project as “the next Game of Thrones.” To Tolkien fans, that was blasphemy.