Each city is a little different in how they operate and the role their mayor plays. In some, the mayor is part time and fulfills some management responsibilities. In some, he or she is part time and only expected to fill more of a PR role and the city utilizes a full time city manager. In Chubbuck, our model is the more traditional model: a full time mayor who acts as the full time city manager, overseeing departments and fulfilling management responsibilities. With the challenges Chubbuck is facing, we need someone to not only positively represent the city, but also to lead and manage.
I sat on the city council for 4 of the last 6 years and have also been on the Chubbuck Development Authority for all 6 of those year. I have personally experienced the opportunities where a leader with management and administrative experience could have served us better. I have watched council and staff struggle, and carry the extra weight of managing the city in an attempt to fill the leadership void.
Dan Heiner comes with 44 years of business banking experience, staff management and administration, and budget analysis. He is thoroughly equipped to fill the roll that Chubbuck so desperately needs.
Dan Heiner has shown passion and dedication to the city, serving on the Chubbuck Development Authority board for the past 10 years, where he was repeatedly re-elected by that board to be the chairman due to his leadership skills. Being chair of this board requires hours of behind the scenes effort, meetings and studying. All without much recognition or public acknowledgement- most citizens don’t even know the board exists. Dan Heiner was elected by the people to the city council 2 years ago and has continued to push for improvements to internal operations and results based budgeting processes and tracking.
Dan Heiner is also well equipped to continue to fill the public relations roll and represent Chubbuck well. The benefits of Dan’s long history of involvement with the city, the experience he brings from the private sector, and his willingness to lead the city, make him a stellar candidate for the position of mayor.
The Chubbuck mayor election is a unique opportunity for the citizens of the community to act as the hiring board for their city manager. When I look at the qualifications and track record of the two “applicants,” I KNOW it is my civic duty to pick the more qualified candidate. Which is why I support and will vote for Dan Heiner.
Chubbuck is growing rapidly and in need of a qualified leader to make the difficult choices that lie ahead. As Dan says, “It’s time to get down to business.” Let’s hire Dan Heiner to lead Chubbuck into the future by casting our votes November 2nd.
Annette Baumeister,
former city council member,
current chair of the Chubbuck Development Authority,
Chubbuck