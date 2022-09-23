President Joe Biden seems content to preside over a nation of potheads. The Democrat Platform, on which Biden ran, calls for decriminalization of marijuana, and the president recently granted clemency to 70 people convicted of cannabis-related crimes. But he stops short of endorsing legalization, and we now know why.
The revelation came when Attorney General Merrick Garland filed to dismiss the lawsuit of Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nicole Fried. Fried contended for the Democratic nomination to challenge Ron DeSantis for governor in Florida. She lost the primary to former Gov. Charlie Crist, but first sued the president of her own party for “denying the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Floridians.”
Fried cited growing pressure from Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to prohibit gun sales, transfers or even possession by individuals using medical marijuana, or who might “be reasonably suspected of periodically using” weed or any related products containing elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound in marijuana. In her complaint, Fried argues that Floridians should not lose protection under the Second Amendment simply by “availing themselves of a right under Florida law to seek a remedy prescribed by a licensed physician.”
But Garland moved to dismiss the lawsuit, quoting directly from Florida’s medical marijuana law. That statute requires physicians to obtain a patient’s informed consent recognizing marijuana’s risks, including impairments to “a patient’s coordination, motor skills, and cognition.” Florida’s Board of Medicine issues a standard informed consent form describing marijuana’s likelihood to impair “the ability to think, judge, and reason.” Garland then quotes the Federal Gun Control Act of 1968 declaring ATF’s duty “to keep firearms out of the hands of presumptively risky people.”
So far, however, the ATF hasn’t focused on “risky pot-smokers.” Their crackdown has been on holders of Federal Firearms Licenses (FFLs). Selling a firearm to an “unlawful user,” especially if accompanied by “fraudulent forms,” can result in the lifetime loss of an FFL. “Unlawful” includes anyone who “is a current user” of a controlled substance, and the ATF Form 4473, the Firearms Transaction Record, contains a question, 21(e), asking specifically about marijuana usage. ATF has found dealers in violation even if purchasers lie about their marijuana usage on the form.
Attorneys for the National Rifle Association have been following this new Biden Administration tactic for curtailing gun sales. According to NRA board member (and former Idaho senator) Larry Craig, “The Florida lawsuit and Justice Department responses are troubling developments on NRA’s radar, especially when combined with the move by the federal government to track detailed firearm-related financial transactions like credit card purchases.”
Arizona’s medical marijuana dispensaries have found it prudent to protect themselves from becoming collateral casualties in Biden’s anti-gun crusade. Their state trade association has developed a “best practice” for avoiding legal trouble when selling pot to gun owners. “Federal agents are prohibited from broadly cross-referencing gun registries with medical marijuana registries,” they caution, “but the state marijuana database is available to enforcement agencies with subpoena power.”
Which explains why Biden seems happy to “decriminalize” pot, but not to “legalize” it. The recent Justice Department court pleadings quote often the Supreme Court’s Heller language, asserting the Second Amendment grants a personal right to all “law-abiding citizens.” “The right to keep and bear arms has historically belonged to ‘law-abiding’ citizens” writes Garland in his motion to dismiss the Florida lawsuit, “thus excluding those who knowingly violate the law.”
This argument, that pot users have “impaired judgment” and therefore no second amendment rights, is the much-desired loophole keeping Biden from “legalizing” marijuana. His attorney general defends “not-enforced criminally but still illegal” in footnotes quoting scholarly articles on how “‘idiots,’ ‘lunatics,’ and ‘those of unsound mind’ could historically be disarmed.”
So there you have it: Biden’s vision for America. A nation completely safe for idiots and “those of unsound mind,” because at least they won’t have access to guns.
Trent Clark lives in Soda Springs, owns firearms and periodically participates in shooting sports. He has long been a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.