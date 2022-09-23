President Joe Biden seems content to preside over a nation of potheads. The Democrat Platform, on which Biden ran, calls for decriminalization of marijuana, and the president recently granted clemency to 70 people convicted of cannabis-related crimes. But he stops short of endorsing legalization, and we now know why.

The revelation came when Attorney General Merrick Garland filed to dismiss the lawsuit of Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nicole Fried. Fried contended for the Democratic nomination to challenge Ron DeSantis for governor in Florida. She lost the primary to former Gov. Charlie Crist, but first sued the president of her own party for “denying the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Floridians.”