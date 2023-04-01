library 1

Greyson Holbert, 11, reads “Baby Pisces: A Little Zodiac Book” by Daria Harper to his sisters Emberlynn, 4, and Arianna, 8, on Thursday at the Lewiston City Library.

 Austin Johnson / Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW (AP) — A bill the Idaho Legislature passed Thursday evening is worrying librarians, some of whom may resign or find work across the state’s border after its implementation.

The Idaho Senate passed a bill that will change the way minors access materials within libraries throughout the state. House Bill 314, along with two other pieces of legislation, will limit resources minors can access and possibly criminalize librarians who check out items deemed “harmful” by parents.

Mike Mathews

Perfect..... the nanny state strikes again. Is the legislature stupid stupid stupid? Who are these people?

Report

