So acclaimed taxpayer and deposed county commissioner Terrell Tovey is miffed, chagrined and out-of-sorts with P.A.G.E. (Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities) after it blew the whistle on an unauthorized use of stimulus funds to build a stadium or sports facility or whatever you wish to split hairs and call it.
Don’t get me wrong. I love sports facilities. I spent the better part of 31 years of my professional life working in a dandy one that Bud Davis and Dubby Holt got built with funding voted on and “approved” by ISU’s students. “Approved” is the key word. Bud and Dubby didn’t go off half cocked, they arranged for financing through an “approved” source. Maybe our county commissioners can figure out a way to get a sports facility built through “approved” financing. I’d sure like to watch the Gate City Grays play in their own stadium. I personally believe getting minor league baseball back in Poky isn’t going to happen. MLB is downsizing the minor leagues, not adding teams.
I also like whistleblowers. I’m glad we have an organization holding our local government accountable. Too bad it’s just one. We had a second bunch of whistleblowers—three city council members—but they apparently used their whistles a few too many times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.