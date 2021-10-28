A few weeks from now Pocatello voters will be deciding who’ll occupy our mayoral chamber for the next four years. Choosing an effective administrator to represent the needs of diverse interests in our community should require more than a mere handshake and a smile from its candidates. And unlike statewide or national politics, a mayor should be someone able to comfortably relate closely to his constituency. This brings to mind an occasion I had a few summers back addressing the mayor and council.
As a past volunteer for local animal rescue organizations, one of our primary missions had been to spearhead a spay/neuter program in Pocatello to help alleviate the proliferation of feral cats throughout the city. Years of prior attempts to convince our mayor and previous council members had been rejected, despite the availability of a private grant ready to pay for it. The identical grant had been implemented in Idaho Falls with great success.
I was awarded the standard three minute time frame to plead my case to the mayor and council. As my three minutes expired the mayor curtly stopped me mid-sentence, dismissing me from the dais, no comment, no question, no interest.
Local animal rescue organization’s expenses exceed several hundred thousand dollars here annually. A good portion are dollars spent capturing, sterilizing and vaccinating feral cats and kittens, which can often be socialized and adopted into family homes. I personally have been involved in these projects for more than a dozen years. Hundreds of these rescues currently grace residences across the Rocky Mountain region, providing companionship and entertainment. The mayor had apparently determined that it was our job and not the city’s.
Shortly after departing the council meeting, I was approached by Chris Stevens who expressed her support for my proposal and mentioned her candidacy for the council. Chris pledged to do all that was possible to help pass the proposal through the council, if elected. Over the course of the winter, now council woman Stevens and I, working along with Pocatello Shelter representatives, examined the details of the grant. Chris always responded with prompt and significant feedback. Her background in administrative education helped her clearly communicate her commitment and strategy to advance our cause. On April of 2020, despite inflexible opposition from Mayor Blad and several council members, Chris managed to convince a majority to approve the proposal, much to the benefit of local neighborhoods and the community at large.
Since her election to the Pocatello City Council, Chris has worked diligently to improve the infrastructure of our city government. She has questioned the city’s arbitrary procurement procedure, having recommended recording all approved purchase orders and ensuring that city expenditures be itemized to safeguard accountability. She has discovered moneys earmarked for specific purchases often redirected without proper approval. Her pointed inquiries into purchasing practices were derided and met with contempt by the mayor. She was branded “radical” by the mayor’s office for identifying an outdated and ineffective Pocatello City Economic Development website page which featured HOKU as a recent economic highlight. Chris also questioned the seeming lack of effort to buy locally, citing $20,000 in a recent months’ payment to out-of-state venders for material and services possibly available in Pocatello. During a recent City Council meeting, her request to identify several large unidentified purchases was defiantly ignored by the mayor. She is also acutely aware of the sudden acceleration in residential property taxes and would seek to increase the revenue base by attracting businesses and industry to alleviate the residential tax burden.
Chris is a retired District 25 school principal who holds a Phd in Education with years of administrative service and has resided here for over thirteen years. She has a passion for transparency in city government and sees this as an opportunity to steer Pocatello politics on to a path of economic prosperity, to the benefit of natives as well as newcomers, professionals along with the rank and file, and from fiscal conservatives to social progressives. Chris has demonstrated to me the character to make a commitment and keep a promise. Her dedicated efforts to improve services and weed out inefficiencies at city hall has wrinkled the eyebrows of our complacent political power brokers. It’s time to turn the page. Pocatello deserves a mayor for all the people.
George Deeb,
Pocatello