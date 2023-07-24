There was a time when the Republican Party and its leadership had the courage, honesty and integrity to do what is right for America. In 1974, the party leadership met with President Nixon and convinced him, that as a result of the Watergate Scandal, he should resign the presidency. Nixon’s crimes were nothing, absolutely nothing compared to Trump’s long-term and widespread criminal activity! Since then, the decline of the party and it’s elected official’s absolute failure to honor their oath of office and put America FIRST is unprecedented! Trump’s despicable actions and words are gutter quality at best, far beneath the dignity of a president. Beyond any doubt whatsoever, HE IS THE SINGLE MOST DANGEROUS THREAT to our democracy and republic. Yet, the easily duped and indoctrinated miserably fail to comprehend the extreme danger of Trump in the White House again. They obviously believe his thousands of lies and give their support to him with their vote and donations for what would be nothing less than a Trump dictatorship! There are a few in the party worthy of the presidency, but unfortunately, they probably will not survive the onslaught of the very worst possible candidates and their toadies, i.e., Trump, DeSantis and most of the others. The republicans are on track, similar to the one in Germany in the 1930’s (ref: Hitler’s rise to power and the Reichstag Fire Decree - similar in many ways to recent republican and ultra-conservative SCOTUS actions). The question still remains; where have they gone, that is, the honorable republicans who really are patriotic and truly care about American democracy? At this time though, based on their words and actions/inaction, the answer is quite OMINOUS!
