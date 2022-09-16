Jerry and Deb Myers and Gene and Lee Ann Dutton

Pocatello Family Search is honored to be part of the first-ever Lasting Legacy Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. We are stepping outside our usual comfy accommodations at Sixth and Lewis and will host several interactive stations in the heart of the historic Triangle at Third and Lander. This will be a great event!

We will join many other exhibitors and participants. Free drawings and giveaways are planned at each booth, including our own. Funded by Project Neighborly (a division of the Idaho Community Foundation) and facilitated by NeighborWorks Pocatello, this year’s community-wide festival will celebrate the Triangle’s diverse history by featuring free burgers/hotdogs (grilled by the Pocatello Police Department), a variety of booths, and musical entertainment. It is also a linger-longer event for the statewide Idaho Heritage Conference being held for the first-time ever in Pocatello.