Pocatello Family Search is honored to be part of the first-ever Lasting Legacy Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. We are stepping outside our usual comfy accommodations at Sixth and Lewis and will host several interactive stations in the heart of the historic Triangle at Third and Lander. This will be a great event!
We will join many other exhibitors and participants. Free drawings and giveaways are planned at each booth, including our own. Funded by Project Neighborly (a division of the Idaho Community Foundation) and facilitated by NeighborWorks Pocatello, this year’s community-wide festival will celebrate the Triangle’s diverse history by featuring free burgers/hotdogs (grilled by the Pocatello Police Department), a variety of booths, and musical entertainment. It is also a linger-longer event for the statewide Idaho Heritage Conference being held for the first-time ever in Pocatello.
Project Neighborly is a statewide effort to foster inclusion and inspire neighborliness. We are happy to join, encouraging all of us to become better neighbors and to create welcoming communities. At FamilySearch, we are always excited to welcome and assist community members in their family history efforts, and this event will be no exception!
In addition to offering a glimpse of our services and resources to the general public, FamilySearch is particularly excited to celebrate the heritage of the unique Triangle Neighborhood. The beautiful Lasting Legacy Landmark is one of our community’s lesser-known treasures. Created in 2012 “by the people, for the people,” this multi-pillared monument poignantly tells the story of their tight-knit, ethnic community. Nearly 600 family names are inscribed thereon … and each of those families has a story. FamilySearch hopes to capture and/or explore many of those who came from around our nation and around the world. At the very least, stop by and add your surname to the “Family Tree” near our booth.
Alex Haley once wrote: “In all of us there is a hunger, marrow-deep to know our heritage, to know who we are and where we have come from. Without this enriching knowledge, there is a hollow yearning. No matter what our attainments in life, there is still a vacuum, an emptiness and the most disquieting loneliness.”
At FamilySearch we sincerely try to fill that void for Pocatellans. This is reflected in our mission statement which reads: “We create inspiring experiences that bring joy to all people as they discover, gather, and connect their family — past, present, and future.” Our center is home to over fifty knowledgeable and friendly volunteers who love helping guests. We have 62 touch screen computers, the finest scanning equipment, and three classrooms (that are available for reservation by families and community groups). We are there to inspire and help guests engage in research, indexing, and family history activities, including sharing and preserving family stories and photos.
FamilySearch offers free accounts to all. First and foremost, that account enables its owner to become part of collaboratively building a single, unified Family Tree for all mankind. But, your account also allows access to billions of records from around the world that FamilySearch has been gathering and preserving for nearly a century.
A 2019 post on FamilySearch’s blog answered the question: “How Many Records Does FamilySearch Have?” The answer was: “Records, records, and more records! FamilySearch has 72 times as many records as the Library of Congress!” That same blog went on to describe how the digital images just keep coming — about 150 million of them per year. FamilySearch has even pioneered teaching computers to extract data from old records to create even more searchability.
While using your FamilySearch account, you may be pleasantly surprised to bump into other tree-climbers that share at least some of your branches of the tree. FamilySearch’s tree design allows for collaboration and documentation in hopes that the Tree can become a very accurate representation of all mankind. At the very least, you are sure to discover many clues to your family’s story.
Barring any unforeseen technical difficulties, computers will be available to register guests for their free FamilySearch accounts and take the initial steps in discovering their own families. We especially hope former Triangle residents will bring their old photos, documents, and family stories to share.
We are also providing a relaxation station where visitors can enjoy looking through old Polk City Directories from the Triangle’s heyday as well as a video featuring Triangle photographs from days gone by. We hope conversations take place there (and around the landmark itself) that will not only perpetuate the legacy of this unique neighborhood from Pocatello’s past, but also inspire visitors to become even better neighbors in our community — today and in the future.
Our volunteers hope to record narratives from former residents of their experiences for uploading on Family Search’s unified Family Tree. The first 50 residents to visit our booth who contribute a memory to the Family Tree will receive a special “I AM THE LEGACY” T-shirt provided by Project Neighborly.
FamilySearch is truly a place “where generations meet.” Our volunteers love making family connections and we hope you will join us at the Festival! But if you can’t, please drop by and visit us at our usual location at 700 E. Lewis St. near Caldwell Park. We are open seven days a week. Additional information including our hours of operation is available by visiting our Facebook Page, Pocatello FamilySearch Center Happenings, or our website at familysearch.org/en/wiki/pocatello_familysearch_library or by calling 208-232-9262.
Jerry and Deb Myers serve as directors of Pocatello’s FamilySearch Center. Gene and Lee Ann Dutton serve as assistant directors. All four are Pocatello natives who are well-acquainted and involved in the Pocatello community and its history. They lead a staff of over 50 dedicated volunteers who find joy in making family connections for Pocatello residents.