It seems as if some people really believe wearing a mask in public situations for protection from the Covid 19 Pandemic is a cause for disease transmission, you’re WRONG. When in reality using a mask, social distancing and washing your hands, are our only ways of slowing the spread of the Pandemic until we can vaccinate all Americans. Those that refuse vaccination should also be refused hospitalization when they become affected by playing doctor themselves. But that would be cruel and immoral. That would be as harmful as her words clearly stating her beliefs are in print. It’s obvious you may already have a problem in your life, by not caring about your fellow man, woman, or child and believing you’re the world’s authority on Pandemic care. You’re not. The world populations/governments believe in science, the medical profession, and the establishment of Public Health & Human Services in all States and the Federal and World health guidelines established during Pandemics. This Pandemic is not something that a conspiracy theory should even be an issue about. Deciding to misinform the general public with such a rant, may end up needlessly harming or killing people who think you know what you’re talking about. You don’t. It’s your right not to wear a mask at home, but you can cause harm or death to others by not wearing a mask in public situations. We’re far from being safe from this Pandemic, until all Americans that can get a vaccination, have done so. You personally might want to think about resigning your position, instead of spewing such disturbing ideology relevant to nobody’s soul. Wearing a mask may save lives, your ideas seem like playing Russian roulette with a Pandemic and the lives of all Americans as well. Shame on you.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello