Happy New Year! After your holiday cooking, it might be a good time to take a second look at that nonstick sauté pan. Perhaps a beloved relative used a metal whisk on your favorite nonstick pan and left a few scratches. Or you heard that nonstick pans are not safe to use. Let’s explore this further!
A nonstick surface is commonly Teflon, a coating made up of carbon and fluorine atoms (PTFE). Nonstick pans made after 2013 are safe and incredibly slick. Before 2013, nonstick pans had a PFOA chemical coating, and due to some concerning evidence, manufacturers switched to a safer chemical coating.
Research shows that when a nonstick pan (no matter when it was manufactured) is heated above 570 degrees, the coating starts to break down, and toxic chemicals are released into the air. It is rare to reach temperatures that high at home since fats and butter smoke at about 400 degrees.
When scratched, the nonstick coating is compromised. It is possible that tiny plastic particles, polytetrafluorethylene substances (PTFE), from the coating can be transferred into your food. The Centers for Disease Control emphasizes that there is not enough conclusive research to know the exact risks of PTFE to human health.
Though not nonstick, aluminum pans are incredibly lightweight. They are commonly used in busy restaurants because they are inexpensive and lightweight. Aluminum pans are only a concern when there are scratches and chips, or pitting, which can happen after cooking acidic foods in them. When acidic foods are cooked in aluminum pans, the aluminum can leach into the food, leaving a metallic taste to your spaghetti sauce and a pitted (or scratched) surface in the pan, which is undesirable. The long-term health effects of consuming aluminum still need to be fully understood. Data needs to be more consistent.
If you are still wary about your nonstick pans, identify the three or four nonstick pans you use regularly, and look them over for scratches. If you decide to replace one pan at a time, find pans that fit your needs and can do multiple tasks. For example, a sturdy cast iron skillet can fulfill many of your sauté, fry, steaming, baking and roasting needs. A stainless steel skillet can do many of the same tasks as cast iron but is lighter. Both stainless steel pans and cast iron skillets are not nonstick, so they need oil and some heat before food is added to the pan. This will prevent foods from sticking.
Do you love your nonstick pans? Here are tips to keep your nonstick pans free from scratches and maintain the nonstick surface. Be gentle when handling them. Wipe out after each use and use a sponge with soapy water if visibly dirty. Stack your nonstick pans with a paper or cloth dish towel. Do not put nonstick pans in the dishwasher. Never use metal in a nonstick pan.
There has yet to be any conclusive evidence that points to any danger of using newer nonstick pans. Pans manufactured before 2013 that may be scratched and heated to high temperatures are the ones to be concerned about. We will keep an eye on the research and keep you updated. Keep cooking!
Kathryn Hickokis a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.
