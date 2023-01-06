Kathryn Hickok

Happy New Year! After your holiday cooking, it might be a good time to take a second look at that nonstick sauté pan. Perhaps a beloved relative used a metal whisk on your favorite nonstick pan and left a few scratches. Or you heard that nonstick pans are not safe to use. Let’s explore this further!

A nonstick surface is commonly Teflon, a coating made up of carbon and fluorine atoms (PTFE). Nonstick pans made after 2013 are safe and incredibly slick. Before 2013, nonstick pans had a PFOA chemical coating, and due to some concerning evidence, manufacturers switched to a safer chemical coating.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

