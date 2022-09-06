Check out the events happening this week in East Idaho.
Wednesday
The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck.
Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair continues with Motor Madness taking place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Thursday
The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning for a second year this September. These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 to 7 p.m. The nature area is next to Indian Hills Elementary, 666 Cheyenne Ave. in Pocatello. This week’s topic is “Neighbors and Families Near the Portneuf” by Dr. Ed Galindo, president of the North American Native Research and Education Foundation. Bring a chair and come early to get a good spot.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
Gabriel Iglesias performs live at the Eastern Idaho State Fair from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho will be hosting its 2022 conference “Stories of Hope Across the Lifespan” at the ballroom of Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Interested individuals can register for the conference at bit.ly/3CobQ0O.
ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
The 40th annual LoToJa Classic bicycle race will take place Saturday. The race covers more than 200 miles from Logan, Utah, to Jackson, Wyoming. For more information, visit lotoja.com.
Bring your golf clubs and take swings at winning a $10,000 hole-in-one during the “Staying Alive” four-person team golf tournament taking place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello. Each golfer pays $40. Golfers will have an opportunity to win everything from a dinner for two to an overnight stay at a local area hotel. For entry golf tournament applications and raffle tickets, contact the Senior Activity Center at 208-233-1212 until 5 p.m. Friday.
The annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by Idaho State University and Southeastern Idaho’s Community Suicide Prevention, will begin on Idaho State’s quad in Pocatello at 9 a.m. Saturday. Register at afsp.org/pocatello.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
The Crafter's Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
DogAPoolOoza takes place at the Lava Hot Springs Olympic Swimming Complex from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prizes are available for those who compete in the events with their furry friends.
The second annual Teton Valley Block Party will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand Teton Brewing in Victor. There will be live music, food, drinks and more. Tickets are available at grandtetonbrewing.com.
The annual Inkom Village MountainFest will be held at Pebble Creek Ski Area in Inkom from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. It is about celebrating the harvest season and the culture and lifestyle of the mountains with great music from Clairevoyance, food, drink, local vendors and special activities for the kiddos. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the gate or $30 per family. For more information or for tickets, visit inkomidaho.org. Proceeds go to the revitalization of Inkom.
The 10th annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. Saturday. The ceremony is free to the public. Visit jrmfoundation.org for more information.
The Eastern Idaho State Fair ends with September Slam Demolition Derby, taking place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Movies at the Port, presented by Portneuf Health Trust, returns with a screening of MGM’s “The Addams Family 2” (rated PG) on Saturday. Admission is free. Grab your blankets, chairs, and popcorn, and join us on the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre lawn for a good time. Gates open at 8 p.m., and movies begin after sundown, weather permitting.
Sunday
Join Zoo Idaho in Pocatello for Grandparent’s Day, where prices for grandparents who bring their grandkids get 50 percent off their ticket.
Pocatello Downs returns with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands on Sunday. Gates open at noon, and the first race will run at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. Food trucks and a beer booth will be available for concessions.
St. Rita's Amazing Traveling Bookstore and Textual Apothecary will set up its traveling bookstore at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.
Acclaimed movie "Happening" plays Sunday at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Based on true events from the autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux, a promising young college student discovers, to her dismay, that she is pregnant in a world and time where options are so often determined by others. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. In French with English subtitles. For more information and trailer, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/happening.
Comedian Ron White will perform two shows at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall at 5 and 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at shobangaming.yapsody.com.
Monday
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday from 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello, through the end of September.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Tuesday
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will host its annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. Breakfast will be catered by Thanks a Brunch food truck and pancakes will be freshly flipped on-site. Tickets are a suggested donation price of $15 and are available here: bit.ly/3AhalPk.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.