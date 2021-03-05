Mike Simpson is proposing the removal of 4 dams on the snake river directly downstream from Lewiston Idaho by the year 2030. The justification is a long shot to increase the salmon population. The removal of these dams should not be a project for consideration. This project is a way to appease the coastal salmon fishing industry. The most important item to consider is the deliberate destruction of our current reliable and low-cost hydro-electric power generation. Replacement infrastructure, which is not listed in detail, will be less efficient and drastically increase electrical costs to all consumers.
Each of these 4 dams have a generating capacity of 800 megawatts (3200 megawatts total) of power. This power is delivered to the Northwest Electrical Grid and distributed throughout the northwest. Removing these 4 dams will result in a huge loss in electrical generating capacity for the Northwest power grid. This will have to be replaced by wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, or coal generation. This creates a second item to consider, which is the current under-estimated spending for construction for new infrastructure in this proposal.
The legal litigation alone will delay these projects for at least ten years. Lawsuits currently delay any project that impacts land intended for the replacement of any infrastructure. The project will impact the entire region surrounding the snake river impacting current irrigation rights that will bring additional law suits, delays and balloon cost estimates.
Upgraded turbines were installed on Ice Harbor Dam in 2016 replacing previous turbines. Tests prove that these are more efficient and less destructive to fish population at a minimal cost. The environmentalist will cry, as they always do, until all dams are removed and replaced with unreliable solar panels and wind turbines.
Mike Simpson’s website highlights this project and is proud to say it will only be 3% of a 2 to 3 trillion-dollar infrastructure bill that democrats want to pass later this year. What else is in this spending mess?
Please call or write Mike Simpson. Tell him this is not to be considered in Biden’s liberal spending wish list to justify his vote. If he continues to push this illogical spending, he should to be voted out of office in 2022 and replaced with a conservative candidate that incorporates logic into future planning.
Gene Waters,
Pocatello