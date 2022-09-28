The 2022 general election season is officially open.
On Friday, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane announced election officials sent out the first batch of 26,000 absentee ballots, which should arrive this week for Ada County voters who already requested an absentee ballot.
Election Day itself is just six weeks away, and in-person voting will be available in every country across the state on Nov. 8.
This year’s elections are especially important.
Nationally, it’s the midterms, and three of Idaho’s four seats in Congress are up for election, including both seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the Gem State’s two seats in the U.S. Senate.
Statewide, the stakes are also high. Every statewide office — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, controller, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction are up for election. On top of that, all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election.
Partly because of the 2021 redistricting process and partly because of the May 17 primary election, where 19 Republican incumbents were defeated, there is expected to be unusually large turnover in the Idaho Legislature, with 40 or more of the 105 seats changing hands before the 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 9.
“One of the key issues here is thinking about the direction of policy in the state moving forward,” Boise State University associate professor of political science Jaclyn Kettler said. “With a lot of these statewide positions and what are likely to be significant changes in the Legislature, we could see the direction in policy areas change from what it has been.”
Kettler said she will pay close attention to a handful of statewide and Idaho Senate races as the Nov. 8 election gets closer. She said the winner of the attorney general’s race between Republican Raúl Labrador and Democrat Tom Arkoosh could usher in a significant change in leadership style and philosophy compared to outgoing Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, a longtime moderate Republican who wasn’t afraid to issue legal opinions questioning the constitutionality of legislation proposed by members of his own party.
Kettle also said even one or two close Idaho Senate races could have an effect on the policy direction of the Senate, which for years has represented a sort of check on the Idaho House by refusing to hear or killing some of the more controversial bills passed by the Idaho House.
“Given the likely turnover for the Senate compared to the norm, there are possibilities some of these races may affect the type of policies we see making it out of committee or making it out of the chamber,” Kettler said.
Kettler said she will track the District 6 Senate race between Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, former Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, and Constitution Party Candidate James Hartley. She’s also watching the District 15 Senate race in west Boise that features Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, Democrat Rick Just and Constitution Party candidate Sarah A. Clendenon.
