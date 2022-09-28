Idaho Primary Day - May 17, 2022

Voters cast their ballots at Timberline High School during the Idaho Primary on May 17, 2022. 

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

The 2022 general election season is officially open.

On Friday, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane announced election officials sent out the first batch of 26,000 absentee ballots, which should arrive this week for Ada County voters who already requested an absentee ballot.

