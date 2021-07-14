I was stunned to see that Stephen Hartgen in the Sunday 7/11 edition stated: "No one testified that they'd seen any such thing" when talking about the Critical Race Theory meeting that took place last month in Boise. I attended all four hours via Zoom.
Here's what really happened: Five persons, Christi Warhurst, Mark Hodges, Deb Belisle, Lorna Mitzen and Summer Bushnell gave startling testimony about Critical Race Theory being taught in Idaho classrooms.
If as Hartgen says, "It's a dog and pony show", then there are lots of those shows going on in many other states across the nation. Are they all wrong in their assessments? I don't think so.
Tell Mr. Hartgen to watch the next meeting in Boise later this month and then he can write an opinion piece with FACTS instead of FALSEHOODS.
Linda Beauvais,
Blackfoot