Our family raises cattle in southeast Idaho. We welcomed a granddaughter, the sixth generation, to the ranch last summer. Over the years I’ve turned to writing about our way of life - as therapy - and to defend an industry that is blamed for a host of societal ills from climate change to heart disease. And though I’m accustomed to telling the story of nutrient-rich beef, or why well-managed grazing contributes to healthy rangeland ecosystems, that’s not the reason I’m writing today.
I write because I’m alarmed about the misinformation taking over the hearts and minds of regular Idahoans who don’t grasp the sea change happening all around us. I write because most of us will not make it to the polls for the Republican primary on May 17, when this vote may be one of the most critical you will make in this decade. In a one-party dominated state, most decisions will be made at the primary. It’s that important.
Many Idahoans don’t understand that out-of- state influences have been meddling in our politics, driving good people into conspiracy thinking nonsense, cloaking issues in fear and making us suspicious of one another. Extremism should be fought at every front, whether it comes from the right or the left. And it is this extremist mindset that is attempting a stranglehold in Idaho.
What happened to the GOP? We used to care about the environment. We used to back quality education for all. We used to believe in the value of immigrants to our local economies and wanted to share the best of life with others. We worked for fair access to opportunities, and trusted individuals, families and institutions to do the right thing with a common-sense mindset. We even elected Democrats to lofty state positions because we voted for the person, not the party. Imagine that.
In this election, embedded in nearly every race is a fringe candidate with an extremist agenda. Ask yourself if the issues raised by these candidates, often with an exaggerated element of fear, rings true for you and your family. Will this candidate work with other lawmakers to craft bills for all of Idaho? Will they gather information and think for themselves when considering their vote?
I believe I speak for the vast majority of Idahoans who truly appreciate our safe and clean communities, our good local schools, government provided infrastructure and police protection, and neighbors that look out for each other. Idaho is a great place to live. Let’s make May 17 a red letter day and keep it that way.
Wendy Pratt,
Blackfoot