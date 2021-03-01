What are our state legislators afraid of? The will of the people who elected them? Our State Constitution?
Once again they are trying to make it practically impossible for voters to get citizen initiatives onto the Idaho ballot. Seems they'd rather just get their bills and laws written for them by large corporations or out-of-state interests like ALEC than listen to their constituents.
The Constitution of the State of Idaho specifically states "All political power is inherent in the people... and they have the right to alter, reform or abolish the same whenever they may deem it necessary." It's hard to believe that some of our state senators can even consider ignoring this specific right of the people to be involved in the legislative process.
Make no mistake, it's never been easy for citizens to be involved. And after the successful passage of citizen-initiated referendums on education in Idaho in 2012, our state legislature made it even more difficult by requiring signatures of at least 6% of registered voters in over half of the voting districts in Idaho with a total of at least 6% of voters state-wide.
That insures that rural areas are already well represented in the signature gathering process as well as in the general election. Senate Bill 1110, sponsored by Steve Vick, is simply trying to eliminate citizens' voices and rights as stated in the Idaho Constitution.
Senators who respect the Idaho State Constitution and the citizens of Idaho will vote NO on the passage of Senate Bill 1110.
Pat Feuerborn,
Pocatello