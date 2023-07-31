mosquito

This is the first WNV-positive mosquito pool in SIPH’s eight county region for 2023

 Submitted photo

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) and Bear Lake Mosquito Control have confirmed a West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito pool in Public Health District 6, located in Bear Lake County. No WNV human cases have been reported.

West Nile is a potentially serious illness that is usually spread to animals and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile do not show symptoms; more severe illness may occur. People with symptoms may experience fever, headaches, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, eye pain, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash typically occurring 2 to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

