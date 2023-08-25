P.A.G.E. would like to recognize the Bannock County Commissioners (Crowder, Hough, and Moser) who with the assistance of the County Clerk (Jason Dixon) and their hardworking comptroller and department heads, have SET THE BAR HIGH with their FY2024 budgeting efforts!
Working as a team, they strategically used their ARPA funds, along with other adjustments, to address recurring expenses with the goal of holding the "tax ask" flat. We are happy to share with you that they successfully met that goal with their FY24 budget. It reflects an overall DECREASE in "tax ask" of approximately $150K which coupled with the retirement of Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall urban renewal TIF (added property valuation) should equate to a REDUCTION in the County's as a "single" taxing entity property tax levy (reduction estimated @ $25 per $100K of property valuation). They managed to do this AND give an average pay increase of 2.4% to their employees!
In our opinion, their efforts demonstrate a partnership with and respect for the people of Bannock County who elected them to use our money wisely. By collectively establishing a goal of holding the tax-ask flat at the beginning of their budget cycle, these leaders expressed an implicit acknowledgment of the economic hardships/inflation faced by many in our community, and they chose to share in that burden.
Congratulations! Your service and efforts are appreciated.
Heather Disselkoen and Lydia Noble,
Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.)
