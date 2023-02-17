Another winter storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting late Saturday morning and continuing through Sunday morning.
The incoming weather system is the latest blast of winter to hit East Idaho following the storm that brought several inches of snow to the region earlier this week and the dangerous wind chill that arrived Tuesday and continued through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho to warn the public about the hazardous driving conditions the incoming storm will create.
In addition to the snow, the storm is forecast to bring winds of up to 40 mph to East Idaho that will dramatically reduce visibility.
The Victor area is forecast to receive the most snow — up to a foot — from the incoming storm, while up to 9 inches of snow could fall on other higher elevation areas including Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs and Island Park.
Up to 4 inches of snow could fall on the rest of East Idaho including the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Montpelier, Malad, Preston and Spencer areas.
No other weather warnings are in effect in Idaho but winter weather advisories are in effect in Montana and Wyoming because of the incoming storm.
