East Idaho's snowy week will end with one more storm that is expected to arrive Friday morning and continue through at least Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for up to 7 inches of snow Friday morning through Saturday morning in the Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor and Island Park areas.
The rest of East Idaho including the Rexburg, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Ammon areas could receive up to 3 inches of snow as well as some rain from the storm.
The storm could dump as much as 13 inches of snow on East Idaho's higher mountains depending on its severity.
The weather service said motorists should expect hazardous roads conditions in East Idaho Friday morning through Saturday morning, especially in the highlands.
Winds of up to 50 mph are also in the forecast on Friday in East Idaho. A wind advisory has been issued for much of the region for Friday morning through Friday night because the gusts will be strong enough to impact driving.
There's a chance the storm could stay in East Idaho longer than expected, meaning more snow and rain could fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday.
The storm will be the third to pass through East Idaho this week, which coincidentally marked the beginning of the spring season.
Another snowstorm is expected to arrive in East Idaho on Tuesday, so get ready for more warnings and advisories if the forecast holds.
Elsewhere in the state, wind advisories are in effect in south central and southwest Idaho and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.
