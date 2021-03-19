POCATELLO — A homeowner burning weeds sparked a brush fire on Thursday that ended up destroying sheds and damaging cars on his property just east of Pocatello, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when the weed burning got out of control outside of the homeowner's residence on the 8400 block of Pocatello Creek Road.
The fire did not result in any injuries or evacuations but did destroy two sheds and damage two cars on the homeowner's property, authorities said. Firefighters saved his home from suffering any damage despite its close proximity to the fire.
The North Bannock Fire Department responded to the blaze and soon called in reinforcements from the Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall fire departments.
Bannock County Search and Rescue also responded and temporarily shut down Pocatello Creek Road because of the fire.
Authorities said the fire scorched about a third of an acre before it was extinguished early Thursday evening.