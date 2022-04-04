A destructive windstorm and mountain snow are forecast to hit East Idaho on Monday and Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has declared a high wind warning from noon Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the entire region in anticipation of the windstorm's damaging 60 mph gusts.
The weather service said the biggest impact of the windstorm in East Idaho will likely be road closures caused by drastically reduced visibility due to blowing dust. The winds could also bring down tree branches and power lines and isolated power outages are possible across the region.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the weather service said. "Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to
guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible."
Visibility could be especially bad on Interstates 15, 84 and 86 as well as on Highway 39.
The weather service has also issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow in East Idaho's higher elevations Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Areas such as Spencer, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Soda Springs, Emigration Summit, Montpelier, Palisades, Swan Valley, Wayan and Henry could receive an inch or two of snow.
The weather service said the 60 mph gusts will cause blowing and drifting snow that could dramatically reduce visibility and result in road closures in the higher elevations as well.
East Idaho's higher mountains could receive up to 5 inches of snow, while lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Preston, Malad, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg and Rigby could see scattered rain showers Monday and Tuesday.
The weather service said it's possible that gusts could exceed 60 mph in parts of East Idaho depending on the severity of the windstorm.
The winds will be strong enough to make controlling a vehicle difficult and motorists should use caution while driving, the weather service said.
Snow is also forecast for the central Idaho mountains on Monday and Tuesday and a winter storm warning and winter weather advisory calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the Stanley, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas. A winter weather advisory calling for snow is also in effect in North Idaho.
Wind advisories, watches and warnings are in effect throughout the rest of Idaho and in all surrounding states in anticipation of the windy conditions.
Winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings are in effect in Wyoming, Utah, Washington state and Oregon.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.