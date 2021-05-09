Another cold morning is in the forecast for East Idaho.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Monday morning in East Idaho to warn the public about the expected near freezing temperatures that could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
The weather service said Monday morning's temps could dip into the low 30s in the following areas: Atomic City, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona, Ucon, Roberts, Hamer, Rigby, Rexburg, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Firth, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Declo, Raft River and Oakley.
Temperatures are expected to be coldest between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday.
Monday morning's temperatures will be cold enough to result in frost in East Idaho and the weather service is encouraging local residents to take steps to protect sensitive vegetation from the cold.
The weather service had previously issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for East Idaho for Sunday morning to warn the public about the possibility of below-freezing temps.
Temperatures throughout the region are expected to enter a warming pattern after Monday morning and by Friday East Idahoans can expect highs in the 70s and 80s.