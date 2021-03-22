The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts warning motorists to expect slick roads and reduced visibility in East Idaho Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning as a winter storm continues to hit the region.
The storm arrived in East Idaho on Monday morning and is not expected to exit until mid-day Tuesday.
The snowy weather had already caused several crashes on the region's roads as of Monday afternoon.
The weather service said that in addition to creating slick and snowy road conditions in East Idaho, the storm will likely reduce visibility region-wide, especially on Tuesday morning.
"Drivers during the Tuesday morning commute should be aware of the possibility of quickly reduced visibility," the weather service said. "Moderate to heavy snow can rapidly decrease your driving visibility, especially at night. Remember not to use your bright headlights during these conditions as they only reflect off the snow more and further blind other drivers."
The weather service said the storm could also trigger thunder and lightning in the region.
A second storm is forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho Wednesday night through Thursday night.
East Idaho's higher elevations including Island Park, Spencer, Ashton, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Arbon, Rockland, Arco, Driggs, Victor, Palisades, Bone and Swan Valley are forecast to receive the most snow — 2 to 4 inches from each of the two storms.
The Monday-Tuesday storm is expected to bring up to an inch of snow along with rain to the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Preston, Malad, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Raft River and Blackfoot areas, while the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby and St. Anthony areas could receive up to 2 inches of snow from the storm.
The Wednesday-Thursday storm is forecast to bring up to 2 inches of snow to all of East Idaho's lower elevations including the region's largest cities — Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. Rain is also possible in the lower elevations during the Wednesday-Thursday storm.
Both storms are expected to dump snow on the central Idaho mountains including the Hailey, Challis, Mackay, Salmon, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley areas.
While neither storm has currently triggered any winter weather warnings in the state outside of East Idaho, winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in Wyoming, Montana, Oregon, Washington state and Nevada, while all of Utah is under a hazardous weather alert because of the storms.
