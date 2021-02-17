Several inches of snow fell in southeastern Idaho on Tuesday night, and weather officials say there’s more on the way.
Mike Huston, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello, said the southeastern mountains, including Pocatello, received most of the overnight precipitation.
Roughly 5 inches of snow fell along Pocatello’s east bench, while the Inkom area got more than 4 inches, Huston said. He estimates that as much as 11 inches of snow fell near the Wildhorse Divide in Bannock County.
Many other areas received lesser amounts of snow — 1 to 3 inches — on Tuesday night, including Chubbuck, which got just over 2.
“I’m happy to see some weather,” Huston said, adding that the storms are helping the snowpack, which has been running low.
Weather officials are expecting another series of storms to move through the area in the days ahead.
The first will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.
Island Park and Driggs could get up to 4 inches of snow during that timeframe, and Soda Springs and Montpelier could see up to 3, officials said.
Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Malad City may get a couple inches of snow from the storm, while Blackfoot and Pocatello may get less than an inch.
Weather officials are expecting the heaviest snowfall to occur after midnight and into Friday morning, and they say blowing and drifting snow and slick roads are possible.
While there weren’t any weather alerts in effect locally on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service did issue two winter weather advisories for the upcoming storm.
The first was for the Sawtooths and Galena Summit, and included the cities of Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Galena. Some moderate snowfall was expected in those areas with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible in elevations below 7,000 feet and 3 to 6 inches possible in the higher elevations.
The second advisory was for the Southern Hills and Albion Mountains, including the cities of Albion and Almo. Weather officials said those areas could get up to 2 inches in elevations below 6,000 feet and up to 6 inches in higher elevations.
Huston expected a second storm to arrive on the heels of the first, beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday morning. And, he said, a third will move through the area next week.
Huston encourages people — especially those heading into the mountains — to monitor the forecast and road conditions as the storms move closer since conditions can change.
“It’s always important before you head out to check the forecast and check road conditions,” he said. “Play it safe.”