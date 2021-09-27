Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I watched the Notre Dame football game before coming to the Idaho state's game. Over 50,000 people at the Notre Dame game and nobody had a mask on. I got to the Holt arena where a few thousand people were in attendance and they were requiring Masks. Studies show cloth masks and surgical mask are only 10% effective against the virus.
Unvaccinated people are no risk to people that are vaccinated and have antibodies.
The second thing I noticed was there was no programs .Is that a covid thing? They handed out a piece of paper with the names of the players. A printed program can make the school a lot of money by selling advertisements plus selling the program. I went to the highland game the night before and they had a nice printed program. Was this an over sight, or a covid fear?
The third thing I noticed they announced the home coming royalty down in the end zone where no one could see them instead of announcing them at halftime on the 50 where everyone could see them. After all, it is homecoming and the royalty is a long-standing tradition I don't think we should relegate them to the end zone in between plays .
It was great to see the championship girls basketball team acknowledge on the 50 yard line.
The Bengal dancers and the cheerleaders did an excellent job great routines and lots of enthusiasm.
Even though we've had losing seasons for many years I still think the players gave 100%.
I'm a long time Bengal booster and season ticket holder and think we can do better.