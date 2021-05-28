One of the leading causes of cancer death in the Western world is colon cancer. Experts recently lowered the age of screening from age 50 to age 45. This is because of an alarming increase in the rate of colon cancer in younger people.
The majority of colon cancers are still in people over 50; however, data from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute show that someone born in 1990 would have twice the risk of colon cancer and four times the risk of rectal cancer at the same age they would be if they had been born in 1950.
We do not know exactly why this is; however, colon cancer risk factors include lack of physical activity, processed foods in the diet (particularly meats), low levels of fiber consumption, being overweight or obese and family history. Colon cancer is one of the most preventable malignancies due to the influence of lifestyle and the ability to screen early utilizing advanced testing, such as colonoscopy.
Colon cancer tends to be slow-growing and thereby easier to detect with the proper screening methods. Preventing this cancer can be done utilizing the following interventions.
If you have a family history of cancer, be sure to tell your doctor about it. If you are age 45 or older and have not been screened, talk to your physician about a few different options that are available out there. Do your best to avoid processed foods, particularly processed meats. Studies have shown that just two weeks of a Western-style diet, heavy in refined and processed foods and low in fiber, led to an increase of inflammation in the colonic wall. Getting active and moving as much as possible is ideal as there are connections between most cancers and lack of exercise. Look for sources of regular fiber in your diet such as fruit and vegetables or even some of the fiber supplements available out there. Avoid tobacco and alcohol and remember the power of a positive outlook on life.
Do your best to keep this potentially preventable disease away from you.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.