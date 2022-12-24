There were no injuries and no residents displaced after a waterline broke causing a section of ceiling to collapse on Friday at Lincoln Court Retirement Center, located at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls.
The call came in to the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Dispatch Center as a water flow alarm around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The emergency communication officers then began receiving calls from individuals reporting water coming from the sprinkler system and that there was smoke in the building. The response was upgraded to a structure fire based on the information received.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with four ambulances, three engines, the ladder truck, and a Battalion Chief. When firefighters arrived on scene they reported no heat or fire in the building, but did report water flowing from the sprinkler system and a ceiling collapse in one of the apartments.
Idaho Falls Power responded to secure utilities and the Idaho Falls Water Division was requested to assist with the water leak. The Chaplains of Idaho responded to provide assistance as needed.
Management at the facility had evacuated residents from the immediate area and were able to place the one individual displaced from their apartment in a different room within the building that did not have water damage. Staff began notifying residents’ families and called a restoration company to assist with cleanup.
The cause of the ceiling collapse and flooding was from a frozen waterline that broke within the sprinkler system above one of the apartments due to outside temperatures below freezing. The waterline break caused significant damage to the one apartment, as well as damage to adjoining apartments, the main lobby, and some administrative offices. Damages are estimated at over $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.