BLACKFOOT — For the second time in nearly six months, residents on Blackfoot’s east side are facing another water boil order.
According to a public announcement from the City of Blackfoot released Thursday afternoon, E. coli was found in the city’s water system. The boil order affects locations on the east side of the railroad tracks along Highway 91 between Last Street to the south and Merkley Lane to the north.
The announcement said that on April 19, five routine water samples were taken throughout the city. One of the samples taken in the southeast part of Blackfoot tested positive for E. coli bacteria. Confirmation testing was performed on Wednesday and confirmation results were received Thursday. These bacteria can make people sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.
People are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.
The symptoms listed are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.
The city says it is performing the following actions:
- Completing a comprehensive assessment of the water system and of monitoring and operational practices to identify and correct any causes of the contamination.
- Inspecting residences in the area for potential cross-connections between the community water system and any non-potable systems.
- Chlorinating and flushing the water system.
- Additional sampling of the water system.
The city will inform residents when tests show no bacteria is present and you no longer need to boil your water. They anticipate resolving the problem within seven days.
The city’s previous boil order was issued on Oct. 28 and was lifted Nov. 3.
For more information, contact the Blackfoot Water Deptartment at 208-785-8608 or at 10 W. Walker St. Hours are Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m.-12 p.m. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.