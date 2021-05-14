As most of us age, we become more aware of time since there's less of it ahead. When I was 20, I looked at my future in terms of decades rather than years or months. Now, with 65 coming up fast, not only do I have Medicare to contend with, but the sobering realization that there are surely far fewer days ahead than behind.
I've never been much of a time waster. Even when I was very young, I was aware of the fact that you only have a finite amount of time above ground — and that you'd best make good use of it. That bit of wisdom has served me well through the years, encouraging me to stay productive and not be afraid of taking some risks in pursuit of the goals I set for myself.
As the years have passed, I have had fewer regrets about not doing something that I really wanted to do. I was able to accomplish most of the physical and professional goals I set for myself back in my formative years, and met the love of my life and had a family with her (though that took longer than I imagined). It all just kind of worked out.
One of the things that makes later in life more tolerable than you might expect is the sense that many years of experience have enabled you to handle most of what is likely to get thrown your way. You probably have the skills to fix, or at least to deal with, things that need repair: animate and inanimate, physical and emotional.
Right now I would not go back to being 20 years old for anything in the world. Back then, a lot of things seemed beyond my control or even my reach. Now, not so much.
These days, I'm in a good place. I credit that to good fortune and a lifelong belief that life's short, then you're dead a long time and you'd best get after it. Late in life, I'm fortunate enough to have plenty of everything that I really need, except time. You waste any of that and we're not going to get along.
As my age advances, my tolerance for people who waste my time is going the other way. There's certainly no dearth of time-wasters out there either. From the shysters trying to sell me things that I don't want, to unhelpful retail clerks, to public officials who can't read, to the scripted individuals who seemingly staff most every helpline on the planet. A plague, all of them.
As is anyone, really, who doesn't value my time the way that I do. I'm not digging anyone like that. Not today, and more so not tomorrow. The weekend's looking even worse.
A while back, my wife and I went through a mortgage refinance to take advantage of historically low rates. Our mistake was going through a large national lender. Even though their rate was good and their fees were low, the process dragged out over three months. During that time, we had to provide documents several times over because every new person with whom we dealt, six in all, had to seemingly start from scratch. Then, when we were finally about to close, the late winter cold snap in Texas closed the office we had been dealing with and we were forced to start all over again with another regional office.
That was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. We took the hit for the appraisal and walked away. I'd have rather they held me up and relieved me of my wallet than relieved of all the time that I was forced to waste dealing with them. That's the honest truth. I can always make more money, but I can't make more time.
I am occasionally asked to engage in media-related forums, to take part in political activities, to address various groups, or to participate in interviews. I decline most of the offers not because I don't want to, but because this kind of thing comes up short when weighed against spending time with my family and friends.
With regard to media-related activities in particular, I would rather drive a railroad spike through my kneecap than engage with most of the people who participate in media-related social media forums or write letters to the editor. That's a waste of your time if you are 20 years old and your job is picking up litter with a pointed stick in a park.
This is the time of year for commencement activities. I have never been asked to give a commencement address, but that might be something I'd find difficult to turn down. For one thing it wouldn't take too long. Much to the delight of the graduates, my speech would consist of two lines: “Life's short, then you're dead a long time. Now, get off your butts and get after it.”
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.