Burly. Grizzly. Strong. Fearless. Nerves of Steel. Gutsy. All of those are synonyms for someone who can face danger and stand up to it.
Even though I am built rather thick and muscular, there have been occasions when my wife is the one with more guts. Without details in who's tougher argument, it turns out that anatomically, my wife does have more guts than I do. For that matter, all women have longer small intestines than men — by around 30 cm.
Stretching from the stomach to the colon, the small intestine is where the majority of nutrients are absorbed. This bodily fact raises a surprising number of questions, by far the least being, “why?”
Most would admit that “gut instinct” is very strong in women, especially if their children are involved. As the gut is labeled the second brain, that makes sense.
Maybe that is why women live longer, in general, than men? Women also need more nutrients absorbed during times of stress, such as pregnancy. That makes sense. As your immune system is dependent on the health of the gut, does this 30 cm improve the immune system? Very likely. But would it account for differences in gut health?
It is well known that women are more prone to Irritable Bowel Syndrome type concerns than men. It can be argued that women are also more commonly affected by inflammatory bowel disease and issues with reflux than men. This extra 30 cm likely does not account for that, but it does raise some inquisitive eyebrows.
What this does tell those of us who are keenly interested in gut health is that we likely need to keep said anatomical difference in mind when we individualize treatment via personalized medicine approaches. The standard of care for gut health should not be an acid blocker and a camera up your backside. One shoe does not fit all.
I don’t care how tough you are or if you have more guts than the next guy. Wearing the wrong size shoe for any length of time can bring the strongest to their knees.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
