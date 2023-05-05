Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

Burly. Grizzly. Strong. Fearless. Nerves of Steel. Gutsy. All of those are synonyms for someone who can face danger and stand up to it.

Even though I am built rather thick and muscular, there have been occasions when my wife is the one with more guts. Without details in who's tougher argument, it turns out that anatomically, my wife does have more guts than I do. For that matter, all women have longer small intestines than men — by around 30 cm.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.