Dr. Warren Willey

People in the medical profession are often asked, from our experience of seeing illness and poor health, what are a few of the conditions, more than others, we would hope to never have. Besides the big ones such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Parkinsons, Alzheimer’s and a few others, tinnitus ranks pretty high.

Tinnitus is a condition of a constant ringing sound in the ear (also described as buzzing or roaring, possibly humming) in the absence of any external source. It is classified as a “non-serious condition,” as it is not life threatening. Yet, once again, the medical establishment fails to recognize quality of life.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

