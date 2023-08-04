People in the medical profession are often asked, from our experience of seeing illness and poor health, what are a few of the conditions, more than others, we would hope to never have. Besides the big ones such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease), Parkinsons, Alzheimer’s and a few others, tinnitus ranks pretty high.
Tinnitus is a condition of a constant ringing sound in the ear (also described as buzzing or roaring, possibly humming) in the absence of any external source. It is classified as a “non-serious condition,” as it is not life threatening. Yet, once again, the medical establishment fails to recognize quality of life.
Tinnitus is usually caused by an underlying condition, such as age-related hearing loss, a head or ear injury, or blood flow problems such as vascular disease. Treatments are limited at best.
If it is caused by an underlying health condition, fix that. Noise suppression using white noise or masking devices might help a little in some specific situations. Counseling is suggested, and can be of benefit, but the noise is still present. For the fortunate ones affected by it, it will gradually go away, but a large percentage of people affected by it live with it for years, if not for their lives.
This condition has really taken off due to COVID, as that (insert curse word here) virus likes to disrupt nervous structures and blood flow. The cranial nerves involved in tinnitus are no exception.
There are a number of alternative interventions for tinnitus that, in my experience, can make a difference. Quality of life is so important! To name but a few — acupuncture/acupressure around the ear has been studied with some promising results. Hyper-oxygenation interventions like hyperbaric chambers, ozone and Exercise Under Oxygen are very successful. Specific peptides that help modulate the immune and nervous systems can be beneficial. And of course, you knew this was coming: avoiding processed foods, eating low-calorie diets and daily exercise have metabolic and hormonal effects that influence nearly everything in our bodies — including that irritating ringing in the ears.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
