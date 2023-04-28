The British Medical Journal, or BMJ, recently published a report looking at dietary programs and the risk of cardiovascular disease — heart attacks, strokes, etc. Several assessments of randomized controlled trials have suggested that some diets can reduce major cardiovascular events (heart attacks and strokes), but admittedly, the impact on death is still uncertain.
It has been shown that Mediterranean and low-fat dietary programs reduce the likelihood of death and heart attack in patients at greater risk of cardiovascular disease (defined by blood pressure, lipids, smoking, family history, etc.), but does it really make that much difference?
While there is moderate certainty that Mediterranean and low-fat diets reduce all-cause mortality and non-fatal myocardial infarction in patients with increased cardiovascular risk, our issue is: The researchers in this and many other studies involving diet and risk of death acknowledge several limitations.
The biggest one is that they are unable to measure adherence to the dietary programs prescribed. It is impossible to follow every participant around, 24/7, and see if they ever sneak a Twinkie. They also cannot account for the fact that some of the benefits may have been because someone started walking after dinner every night. Someone else quit smoking. Another person quit their high stress job and now lives on a beach in Hawaii.
Here is my purpose for the above: We cannot rely on science and studies to dictate our health. There is way too much money behind those to trust them. Common sense, whatever that means to each person reading this, tells us eating fast food every day or from the chip section of the Maverick is not likely the best idea, but if you choose to do so, more power to you. Just don’t get angry when you’re 62 years old and miserable with illness.
We have the right to choose various options. There are so many variables to mortality and morbidity that sometimes worrying about them adds to the problem and lessens our quality of life and lifespan. Just be wise. Make choices based on the now, but also think of consequences in the future. All things have consequences. Everything. It is your call.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
