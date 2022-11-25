Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

In June 2020, I did an article for our fine paper on the amazing power of High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, and its effects on all aspects of health. I described four minutes of admitted pain, but the medical, anti-aging, hormonal, fat burning benefits are well-researched. I still get feedback about that article — not all good, as it is a difficult task for some.

As movement is the key to longevity, I want to share with you another exercise technique that will prevent heart disease. It is not all encompassing on health like the HIIT routine, but is more doable.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.