In June 2020, I did an article for our fine paper on the amazing power of High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, and its effects on all aspects of health. I described four minutes of admitted pain, but the medical, anti-aging, hormonal, fat burning benefits are well-researched. I still get feedback about that article — not all good, as it is a difficult task for some.
As movement is the key to longevity, I want to share with you another exercise technique that will prevent heart disease. It is not all encompassing on health like the HIIT routine, but is more doable.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. It is estimated that one person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.
A study published in the European Heart Journal showed that taking a brisk walk for seven minutes every day can drastically cut the risk of developing heart disease. Researchers stated that when people did more exercise overall but the amount of moderate to vigorous exercise did not increase, there was no improvement in heart health. If more moderate to vigorous activity was added to the exercise regimen, a notable decrease in heart disease was observed.
Defining moderate to vigorous activity can easily be done in a lab, but that does not correlate to real life experience. The easiest way to tell if the activity, in this case a seven-minute walk, is moderate is to try to sing while walking. If you cannot sing (that is not a statement on talent, just the activity of singing), you are exercising at a moderate pace. If you are doing vigorous-intensity activity, you will not be able to say more than a few words without pausing for a breath.
Seven minutes a day of moderate to vigorous walking can ward off the No. 1 killer in America. Barring the obvious, if the four-minute HIIT was not in your bag, I can see no excuse for not doing a seven-minute walk. Be healthy.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
