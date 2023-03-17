Dr. Warren Willey

I was in Salt Lake City visiting my daughter a few weeks ago and we decided to go get some lunch. She drove me around to a few places close to her apartment, as we were trying to decide the genre of food we were in the mood for.

Having lived in Pocatello for so long, I was thinking we had better decide before we went, as driving while hungry is dangerous for everyone on the road. My daughter smiled and quickly pointed out that almost all food types, flavors, and delicacies can easily be found in a small, confined parking lot.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

