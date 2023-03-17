I was in Salt Lake City visiting my daughter a few weeks ago and we decided to go get some lunch. She drove me around to a few places close to her apartment, as we were trying to decide the genre of food we were in the mood for.
Having lived in Pocatello for so long, I was thinking we had better decide before we went, as driving while hungry is dangerous for everyone on the road. My daughter smiled and quickly pointed out that almost all food types, flavors, and delicacies can easily be found in a small, confined parking lot.
As we pulled into said parking lot, I counted ten different restaurants, of all food types, flavors, and delicacies. Ten. In one small parking lot.
I recalled a few articles I had read in the past naming these areas. They are called food swamps. Also known as food deserts, meaning there are no grocery stores nearby.
People living near these food swamps have a higher risk of stroke compared to those who live in areas with fewer retail and fast-food choices. This was emphasized by some preliminary research presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.
We are all aware of stroke risk factors including high blood pressure, lack of exercise, blood sugar issues, high stress lifestyle, and excessive weight.
Add to that demographics and food availability. Small daily choices add up in a big way. Good or bad.
To emphasize again, I really believe there are few bad food choices, but there are a lot of bad diets.
Going to a food swamp once in a while, like most swamps, you are unlikely to run into an alligator. If you go frequently enough, though, you’re likely to find one, or it will find you.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.