It is not arguable that moving your body with some form of physical activity improves that non-mobile squishy mass called your brain.
Research and, therefore, recommendations for physical activity in healthy middle-aged and older adults to improve cognitive function has been, up to this point, about moderate to intense physical activity.
A study from the University of Tsukuba and the University of California-Irvine published in the journal GeroScience has demonstrated that stress-free mild exercise three times a week over three months led to enhanced brain activity and efficiency in the prefrontal cortex. This promotes cognitive and executive function.
The key words here are stress-free.
Convincing people to go out and tear it up in the gym or on a run, possibly a bike ride, at a moderate to intense level (i.e. it hurts) creates undue stress and therefore poor compliance. This study showed that casual low-intensity bicycle exercise three times a week for three months did the same thing. It is the movement that counts, not the speed or intensity of the movement. Likely not even the duration, as long as it is done.
My personal favorite movement that I have preached from my pulpit for many years is a nice casual walk (or ride), especially with a loved one, for 30 to 40 minutes after dinner each night (or at least a few times a week). Metabolically, this is extremely powerful. This study shows it is also powerful and beneficial for your brain.
You are likely not competing for Mr. or Ms. Universe, and the Olympic trials are also not likely in your future. Your joy of life and ability to physically and cognitively function for yourself and loved ones are, however. Just move. No stress. As the shoe tells us — just do it.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
