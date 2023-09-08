Arguments continually occur at family gatherings, church events, school functions, and doctors’ offices about the effects of screen time on our health. Arguments for unlimited screen time usually involve the pseudoscience of “current trends” or “cultural changes.”
As you may have already guessed my opinion with my choice of wording in the previous sentence, please allow me one simple fact – that is argued against – but remains strong: Evolutionally wise, we are not designed, capable of, or supposed to look at a screen on a continual basis. Just like stress and food intake. Evolutionally speaking and in simple terms, the stress hormone, cortisol, was elevated in two primary situations: The fear of not eating, or the fear of being eaten. Cortisol served as a survival mechanism – no food equated to slowing down activity to spare calories, inhibit sex hormones to prevent bringing more mouths into the world to feed, etc.
Today that same mechanism occurs under times of stress, but we keep eating. Hence – obesity, diabetes, and the plethora of other western medical issues. Screen time is no different.
A study published in the JAMA Pediatrics edition has shown that the amount of screen time spent by one-year-olds is associated with developmental delays. The research examined 7,097 mother-child pairs. The children in the study were evenly split between boys (51.8%) and girls (48.2%). Their screen time exposure was assigned to the categories of less than one hour (48.5%), from one to less than two hours (29.5%), from two to less than four hours (17.9%), and four or more hours (4.1%).
The children's development was assessed at two and four years of age in the five domains of communication: gross motor, fine motor, problem solving, and personal and social skills. A simple summary of the findings is likely obvious – the more screen time, the more developmental delays.
We have not evolved to the point of handling screen time. Detrimental effects are obvious to even the most non-science-oriented person. We all know it. We all see it. But what do we do about it?
To this, I have no answer. But sometimes someone needs to raise the question, so someone of blessed intelligence can answer it.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
