Dr. Warren Willey

Dr. Warren Willey

Arguments continually occur at family gatherings, church events, school functions, and doctors’ offices about the effects of screen time on our health. Arguments for unlimited screen time usually involve the pseudoscience of “current trends” or “cultural changes.” 

As you may have already guessed my opinion with my choice of wording in the previous sentence, please allow me one simple fact – that is argued against – but remains strong: Evolutionally wise, we are not designed, capable of, or supposed to look at a screen on a continual basis.  Just like stress and food intake. Evolutionally speaking and in simple terms, the stress hormone, cortisol, was elevated in two primary situations: The fear of not eating, or the fear of being eaten. Cortisol served as a survival mechanism – no food equated to slowing down activity to spare calories, inhibit sex hormones to prevent bringing more mouths into the world to feed, etc.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.