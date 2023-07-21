This article could easily be viewed as a logical fallacy. A logical fallacy is a mistake in reasoning. It occurs when someone draws a conclusion that does not follow from the evidence or when someone relies on a faulty assumption.
There are many different types of logical fallacies, but they all share one common effect: to mislead people into thinking that the conclusion is valid.
As it is well known that I am an avid if not addicted weightlifter and daily exerciser, it could be assumed that my reasoning behind suggestions is based on logical fallacies. For one example: What I tell you in these articles, especially about exercise, weightlifting in particular, could be implicit as the following: I am considered an expert in this area (degrees, experience, history, etc.). If I say something is true, then it is true. This is an appeal to authority logical fallacy. This is a problem.
My position, experience, body composition, test scores (or whatever other criteria one might use to make an expert) should not be used as a reason to believe what I say. Everything, and I mean everything, should be questioned. Not only questioned but a detailed view of the history behind the suggestions or recommendations should be completed.
There is really only one thing you need to know — who paid for it? In my experience reading thousands of medically relevant topics, and at least five or six new articles a day, this excludes 98 percent of them. That being said, this is not what my article is about.
I thought it a good preface to the following: Researchers from the University of California-San Francisco in the BMJ Medicine suggest that those working out on a regular basis to increase lean muscle mass had a 12 percent lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease and exhibited superior cognitive performance than those who did not.
This is not about being fat or even losing fat — it is about how much muscle you have. Knowing your lean mass and increasing the amount of muscle you have is likely more important than your blood work. This is a powerful indicator of longevity, disease prevention and quality of life.
Muscle protects against disease, disability and poor quality of life. It is not just for show. It is for health. This is not a logical fallacy; this is the undisputed truth, no matter the source.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
