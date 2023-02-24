Cognitive health has been on people's minds (yes, that was intended) more so in the last few years than I recall, even after practicing medicine for as long as I have.
Traditional American medicine does not do well at screening for cognitive decline, nor does it have many solutions to help prevent or treat it. Many cultures throughout history have known about the nutritive and medicinal properties of mushrooms. As early as 450 BCE, the Greek physician Hippocrates identified mushrooms as potent anti-inflammatory agents, useful for cauterizing wounds. Hericium erinaceus, better known as lion’s mane, is an edible fungus, with a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine. The mushroom is abundant in bioactive compounds which potentially have neuroprotective properties.
A few studies have shown promise for the use of mushrooms in the treatment of neurocognitive disorders including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. This was reiterated recently by a team from the Queensland Brain Institute reported in a study published in the Journal of Neurochemistry. Using super-resolution microscopy, the researchers found the mushroom increases the size of growth cones, which are important for brain cells to sense their environment and establish new connections with other neurons in the brain. Several earlier studies have shown clinical improvement in cognitive function with the use of lion’s mane.
This most recent study has helped clinicians understand the molecular mechanisms of lion’s mane and their effects on brain function. Lion’s mane is but one potential intervention for both the prevention and treatment of neurocognitive concerns, with, according to the studies, no toxicity. As this is an intervention that can be added to your dinner (multiple recipes available online), it is a great addition to your quest to optimize your brain.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
