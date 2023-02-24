Dr. Warren Willey

Cognitive health has been on people's minds (yes, that was intended) more so in the last few years than I recall, even after practicing medicine for as long as I have.

Traditional American medicine does not do well at screening for cognitive decline, nor does it have many solutions to help prevent or treat it. Many cultures throughout history have known about the nutritive and medicinal properties of mushrooms. As early as 450 BCE, the Greek physician Hippocrates identified mushrooms as potent anti-inflammatory agents, useful for cauterizing wounds. Hericium erinaceus, better known as lion’s mane, is an edible fungus, with a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine. The mushroom is abundant in bioactive compounds which potentially have neuroprotective properties.

Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.

