Dr. Warren Willey

According to indicators, one in five Americans will experience depressive symptoms in their lifetime, some far worse than others. A very large percentage of them will not find relief from current therapeutic approaches. In other words, they are not Prozac deficient.

Arguably, life's sine wave is looked at differently now (highs and lows are no longer viewed as normal — thank you, social media), removal of traditional values that have worked for the entire evolutionary process of human beings are being ignored, and we are expecting joy from this.

