According to indicators, one in five Americans will experience depressive symptoms in their lifetime, some far worse than others. A very large percentage of them will not find relief from current therapeutic approaches. In other words, they are not Prozac deficient.
Arguably, life's sine wave is looked at differently now (highs and lows are no longer viewed as normal — thank you, social media), removal of traditional values that have worked for the entire evolutionary process of human beings are being ignored, and we are expecting joy from this.
Self-induced stressors play a role, but is there a commonality with all of these? Besides the obvious and what I just alluded to, chronic inflammation seems to be the result of the above. The immune system, doing its job, appears to tackle once healthy tissue in response to high stress, a pro-inflammatory diet high in sugar, refined carbohydrates and processed foods. Exposure to environmental toxins, terrible sleep patterns, chronic stress (even if you don't feel it), hormonal changes and lack of movement all contribute to inflammatory conditions. The relationship between chronic inflammation and depression is becoming increasingly clear, but the connection is complicated.
Research is becoming more and more apparent on the link between inflammation and depression. Past studies have alluded to it, meaning this is not necessarily new. It has long been known that depression can be a side effect of pro-inflammatory drugs, such as vaccinations or interferon. Should we be treating inflammation instead?
Anti-inflammatory drugs have actually shown potential in treating depression. Customized treatment plans that address inflammation via lifestyle changes may offer a very effective way to treat depression and improve overall mental health. The brain has been mapped, meaning we know if there is inflammation in one particular area of the brain, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is more common, or in another part of the brain, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is more prevalent.
Depression and anxiety are no different. Perhaps we should change our approach from numbing and dumbing, with our current drugs, to fighting and extinguishing? Maybe it is time to hit inflammation head on.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician.
